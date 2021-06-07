The Covenant Renewal is a project put together by the Village of a Thousand Elders

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Six area Illinois police departments renewed their vow today to set aside racial bias and assumptions when interacting with community members. Department heads share it’s a jumping off point, serving as a reminder that the goal of the officers is to work with residents, not against them. In addition to the police chiefs, area mayors and superintendents also signed the Covenant.

The Village of a Thousand Elders is a group dedicated to combating racial bias within the community. The group first created the Covenant in 2017 to establish the promise of “Don’t assume, verify”. The Village of a Thousand Elders say it is, “A pledge to reaffirm their commitment to setting aside bias and assumptions in an effort to avoid racial bias and to strengthen respect and trust within the community.”

Elders leader Pastor P. Wonder Harris is one of the heads of the initiative. He says it’s an effort to grow and evolve as a community, “We’re working together and it’s working. It will not get better if we do nothing.”

Police chiefs from Milan, Silvis, Hampton, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline all participated in the signing. Pastor Harris says the initiative is a gesture from the departments to work on drawing assumptions. “My black skin automatically generates assumptions. People don't know who I am and we have to admit that that is the case.”

East Moline Chief of Police Jeff Ramsey saying, “We all need to take a look at ourselves to see what we can do better to make our community stronger.”

The Village of a Thousand Elders also supplies free bumper stickers for cars that alert police during traffic stops that they are compliant and respectful. “A traffic stop is the most dangerous stop a police officer can make so when they approach a vehicle, they have no idea what to expect. Things can be tense, they can be on edge, and so when you add bias on top of that you add an additional concern.”