Top Shape Gym has seen memberships ebb and flow over the past year

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After a year of shutdowns, reopenings and changes in regulations some local gyms are starting to see an uptick in members. Top Shape Gym has facilities on both sides of the river, and owner Matt Fischer says its been a rollercoaster of a year.

After months of reassurance and physical proof to members things are starting to shape up. Fischer saying, “We take extra steps and we communicate very well with our members. We’ve got the crews every hour, they’re cleaning stuff and wiping stuff down.”

Fischer like many others says he never thought he’d still be dealing with this a year later. After the initial shut down last March, he says things were longing optimistic at the end of the summer. “Late summer we started to see some really good optimism.”

But when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spiked in the fall, it caused memberships to downtick again. “We were really starting to feel good about where we were headed.”



It wasn’t until the beginning of January that Fischer says they started to see numbers trend back upwards again. He says that’s due in part to COVID-19 numbers ticking back down, alongside the traditional new members that come with any new year. “It was more than just a drip here and there. They were coming back in good numbers of people.”

It was a steady flow of members getting their workouts in that Fischer says they’re still seeing. Among them, Jordan White. White says he’s been coming to the gym for a while now. For him it’s about respect and doing your part. “If you end up not wiping it down it’s a big rule so you’ll get I guess suspended for a week.”

Fischer says its important to let members know when they aren’t following the rules it’s not acceptable. He doesn’t want members to ever be kicked out, but suspensions are possible. Fischer saying, “We still have to look out for the greater safety of everybody so you can't be in that situation where one person is going to ruin it for everybody else.”

The gym can’t risk a shut down again, and Fischer says it’s something his members don’t want either. “They’re super excited to be back. It's just an experience you can't duplicate by yourself at home.”

It’s one experience that is nearly back to normal, and Fischer says they’re feeling good about where they are headed. “Eternal optimism is key. When we got shut down last year we were surprised, so we know that no matter what is thrown at us we’ll figure it out and get it done.”