Live: Candidates running for Moline Mayor to take part in forum on Zoom

The two mayoral candidates vying to serve the City of Moline will take part in a forum on Thursday, March 11.

Mayoral candidates Sangeetha Rayapati and incumbent Stephanie Acri will take part in the forum moderated by the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The forum is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

Aldermanic candidates will also take part in the forum. Candidates running to represent the 2nd, 4th and 6th wards as well as the candidates for Alderman At Large will be included.

Mayor Stephanie Acri has been in her position since 2017. Acri has been a Moline resident since 1994. She started serving on City Council in 2011 and was elected as Alderman-at-Large in 2013.