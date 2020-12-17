x
Keeping You Aware of Fraud: How DuTrac Community Credit Union can help

Their Senior Vice President of Marketing joins us Thursday, December 17th.
Credit: DuTrac Community Credit Union

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Unlikely problems have arisen after the COVID-19 pandemic. The added stress of the pandemic could impact consumers and their susceptibility to fraud.

Jason Norton, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for DuTrac Community Credit Union is joining me Thursday, December 17th, to talk about how they can help.

To contact Norton, send him an email- jnorton@DuTrac.org. Call him at 563-582-1331. DuTrac also has 20 bank fraud tips for consumers right now. To see the list, click here. 