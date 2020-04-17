John Deere Classic's Birdies for Charity Program More Important Than Ever in 2020

The birdies-guessing fundraising event will go on, even if the golf tournament ends up getting cancelled or postponed

It's the QCA's biggest sporting event of the year - and also the area's largest fundraiser for hundreds of charities.

So far, the COVID-19 Pandemic is not impacting the dates of the 2020 John Deere Classic, scheduled for July 6th-12th at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. However, it is impacting nonprofits everywhere that are cancelling fundraisers, losing donations, and trying to keep up with increased demand for services.

Thankfully, organizers say they plan to continue their annual Birdies for Charity Program even if the golf tournament gets cancelled - and the birdies never drop.

"If it does turn into a situation where we don't have a tournament, we can convert those guesses to $20 pledges and have a blind drawing [for the annual car giveaway], but it looks like with the tournament we're still going to be fine either way," said Clair Peterson, Tournament Director of the JDC.

