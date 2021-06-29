IowaWORKS hosting drive thru job fair on Wednesday

This will be the second drive thru job fair at the Davenport IowaWORKS location. The job fair runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The IowaWORKS location in Davenport is hosting a drive thru job fair on Wednesday morning.

Even as unemployment rates are lower than during the pandemic, dozens of companies are still looking to hire through this job fair.

Anyone who attends simply needs to drive up to the IowaWORKS location on East Kimberly Road in Davenport. That's near the Hy-Vee.

IowaWORKS staff will give anyone who attends a small bag filled with job openings from companies around the Quad Cities. You do not need to get out of your car to participate, either.

This job fair will feature about 80 employers, who are looking to fill about 2,000 jobs in all, according to IowaWORKS staff.

When IowaWORKS held its first job fair at the Davenport location last year, they had about 50 employers participate, according to IowaWORKS staff.

IowaWORKS staff sat even with lower unemployment rates, the job fair listings prove businesses are still hiring and looking for employees.

"On any given night you can try to go to a restaurant and you may or may not be able to go because they are short staffed. Now, all of our positions are not restaurants positions," said Jacqueline Friemel, a business marketing specialist with IowaWORKS. "We have them from all different industries and employers are really hoping that this is successful for them."

IowaWORKS staff expect at least 350 people to drive up looking for work at Wednesday's job fair. About 400 people participated at the last job fair in fall 2020.

IowaWORKS staff said there is something for all types of people, including both part time and full time work, and a wide variety of industries looking to hire.