How a proposed map change could cut Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks out of the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa — New congressional maps, proposed by a non-partisan group, could mean big changes for the Iowa side of the Quad Cities.

Namely, Scott County would be shifted to the first congressional district, with Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The second district, which the county currently resides in, would become much more rural and conservative, with more territory to the north and west of its current location.

That would mean U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks would no longer campaign in the Quad Cities, and instead first district U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson would take over Scott County (assuming both women win their reelection bids in 2022).

Here's a look at Iowa's current congressional districts:

And here's what the proposed congressional map looks like:

Under the new proposals, Iowa's first district is likely to shift more democratic, while the second district is expected to gain stronger republican holding.

Every 10 years, Iowa's congressional districts are redrawn using census data. The state delegates this role to a non-partisan committee that relies heavily on population numbers to construct the new lines.

Iowa lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the proposed maps during a special session on October 5.

If they cannot approve the maps as is, they will go back to the non-partisan group, as lawmakers are not allowed to amend or redraw the maps.

That non-partisan committee is holding one more public hearing on the maps on Wednesday, September 22. You can find the virtual link here.

Speaking to News 8, Rep. Miller-Meeks called Iowa's redistricting process a 'model for other states,' saying she's letting state legislators make their decision on the new maps before she weighs in on what it will mean for her campaign.

"I think it's really up to the legislature to determine whatever maps are available," she said. "But what I think is most important is that people know that they have the representative. So I'm going to continue doing my work within the current second district."

She felt confident that her campaign for 2022 wouldn't be hindered by any redistricting, saying her time working in state government as Iowa's Director of Public Health brought her to counties across the state.

"So regardless of what the legislature ends up doing in determining, I'm going to represent those counties and I'm going to represent Iowa," she said. "This is a process through which Iowa goes through every 10 years after the census for redistricting. So the legislature is going to meet, they're going to look at these maps, and then they'll go forward in whatever way that they deem is best."

If the maps are approved, the Quad Cities could see U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson as its new elected official, pending her reelection.

Hinson, a republican, might have a tougher time in her new district, with Linn, Johnson and Scott Counties all holding strong pockets of registered democrats. She's been in office in the first district since 2020, when she narrowly defeated the democratic incumbent, Abby Finkenauer.

In a statement, her campaign manager, Sophie Crowell, said, "There is a long process still to play out. Congresswoman Hinson is focused on serving her district, not drawing it."

While on the democratic side, State Representative Christina Bohannan had already announced her campaign challenging Miller-Meeks in the second district. However, Bohannan lives in Johnson County, putting her in the newly-drawn first district.