Republicans have proposed a bill that would allow only students assigned female at birth to play girls sports in schools.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Republicans are looking to pass a bill that would stop transgender students from participating in girls school sports.

The bill, proposed by Republican Rep. Skyler Wheeler, Mary Mascher and Henry Stone, requires all sports to be identified as either female, male or co-educational.

Iowa Democratic Rep. Jennifer Konfrst said Republicans are using it as a way to score political points.

"This is about equity. This is about participation. This is about kids sports and allowing kids to participate in sports," Konfrst said.

Students would also have the right to sue if they were to "suffer direct or indirect harm" from transgender athletes being allowed to participate in sports that match their gender identity rather than their assigned sex.

Democratic Rep. Zach Wahls sees it as a way to make a difficult time in life even more so.

"Being a teenager is not easy for anybody, transgender, cisgender, gay straight, it's a tough time for any teenager, and to be navigating that time in your life while there are Republican politicians trying to score political points with something as simple as trying to play softball or basketball or a game that is rewarding, It's disgusting," Wahls said.

For community advocates, it's a clear attack on transgender rights.

Chase Norris is the executive director for Clock Inc. The organization provides events and resources for LGBTQ+ members of the community.

"Kids are missing out on a chance to build a support system and self esteem, but also scholarships for school," Norris said. "And just by not allowing them to participate, or forcing them to be on a different team that doesn't align with their gender is very upsetting and frustrating."

Rep. Wheeler responded to News 8 with request for comment saying, "We should not sideline girls in their own sports. Allowing males to compete in female sports will reverse fifty years of advancement for women. If we allow transgender athletes to play girls’ sports, that would rob girls from the opportunity to learn teamwork, sportsmanship, leadership, self-discipline, and to build a sense of belonging with their own peers. This bill will protect girls’ sports, which is squarely our goal.”

Still, Democrats question the motive of the bill.