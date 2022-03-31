Utility shut-off moratorium expires April 1. Here's how you can still receive help in Illinois

"Project Now" in Rock Island offers assistance through LIHEAP to help you keep the heat on.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The moratorium that stops utility companies from shutting off your heat from November to April officially ends tomorrow. But there are still ways to receive help if you're struggling to pay your bills.

Project Now is a community action agency that serves Rock Island, Mercer and Henry counties in Illinois. The organization offers assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Dwight Ford is the program's executive director, who explained they've seen a record number of people seeking assistance this year.

"We want to make sure that our community is stabilized," Ford said. "We have already served 7,500-plus and we are on track for 9,000. So those numbers are off the chart."

To put it into comparison, last year the organization served around 8,000 households. In 2020, it was around 6,000 households. Ford says that the increase in requests is due to a number of things.

"There are individuals that are doing their best working 40, 50, 60 hours a week and still don't make enough. The reality of cost burden or rent burden individuals or house burden individuals that pay almost 70% to 80% of their household income to rent or mortgage. That's not sustainable," Ford said.

Through LIHEAP, the average household receives $560 dollars for their utility bills. It means that money can be used for other necessities.

"That goes a long way for some individuals," Ford said.

Back in October, MidAmerican Energy warned of heating bills rising drastically. Geoff Greenwood, the company's media relations manager, said that's exactly what they saw.

"Not only has it been cold, and not only has natural gas been higher, but we've seen higher gasoline prices, we've seen higher grocery bills. I mean, lots of things are higher," Greenwood said.

But some relief is on the way thanks to warmer spring temperatures.

"The silver lining here is that as temperatures start to warm up, we're going to use less natural gas because we won't have our furnaces on as much and for that reason alone, we expect that monthly bills will start to go down as temperatures start to go up," Greenwood said.

Project Now wants to remind people they can offer LIHEAP assistance through May 31. If you need assistance, you can reach out by phone or stop by their office.