Illinois offering up to $15,000 in mortgage assistance to some families after derecho destruction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Housing Development Authority says they'll pay $15,000 towards your mortgage if your family qualifies.
The official language says the Mortgage Assistance Program provides Illinois homeowners impacted by COVID-19 pandemic that are behind on their mortgage with up to $15,000 in mortgage assistance.
Applications are chosen at random and are being accepted August 24, through September 4.
The timeline is short and maybe closed early due to a high number of unexpected requests.
The grant money is paid directly to the bank.
A submitted application is not a guarantee of assistance. Applications will be accepted by a third-party randomization service- not first-come, first serve.
Eligible household’s combined Adjusted Gross Income (based from 2019 Tax Return) does not exceed the following:
• $109,200 for a household of 4 living in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties.
• $106,680 for a household of 4 living in Grundy County
• $128,760 for a household of 4 living in Kendall County
• $114,360 for a household of 4 living in McClean County
• $100,920 for all other Illinois counties not listed above
The property must be the applicant’s primary residence (must be owner-occupied).
Your mortgage needs to be current as of February 29, 2020
The mortgage balance also needs to be $425,000 or less
For additional assistance in applying you may also call Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) at (309) 788-6311, toll free at (855) 788-6311 or contact IHDA’s call center at (312) 883-2720, toll-free at (888) 252-1119.