Illinois offering up to $15,000 in mortgage assistance to some families after derecho destruction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Housing Development Authority says they'll pay $15,000 towards your mortgage if your family qualifies.

The official language says the Mortgage Assistance Program provides Illinois homeowners impacted by COVID-19 pandemic that are behind on their mortgage with up to $15,000 in mortgage assistance.

Applications are chosen at random and are being accepted August 24, through September 4.

The timeline is short and maybe closed early due to a high number of unexpected requests.

The grant money is paid directly to the bank.

A submitted application is not a guarantee of assistance. Applications will be accepted by a third-party randomization service- not first-come, first serve.

Eligible household’s combined Adjusted Gross Income (based from 2019 Tax Return) does not exceed the following:

• $109,200 for a household of 4 living in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties.

• $106,680 for a household of 4 living in Grundy County

• $128,760 for a household of 4 living in Kendall County

• $114,360 for a household of 4 living in McClean County

• $100,920 for all other Illinois counties not listed above

The property must be the applicant’s primary residence (must be owner-occupied).

Your mortgage needs to be current as of February 29, 2020

The mortgage balance also needs to be $425,000 or less