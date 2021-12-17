Candlelight Inn owner Matt Prescott says it's about planning into the future with no sign of COVID ending

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — After spending the past year and a half dealing with everything from completely empty restaurants to curbside pickup to just about everything in between, Candlelight Inn owner Matt Prescott has settled into the idea that this is the new "business as usual."

"I don't think you're going to see much difference for the holidays, some people won't go out, and it's going to be that way for a while," says Prescott.

It comes after a lot of improvising and figuring things out as the pandemic unfolded, a situation that was new for everyone.

"If yo go back a year ago, right now, we had just shut it back down in October," says Prescott, "None of us knew what was going on. Now, we all kind of know."

Two of his three restaurants fall into what is considered Region One of Illinois. It includes local counties like Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside and Lee. That region has seen rising COVID hospitalizations for the past nine days.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says there are no indications that we'll be going back into a total lockdown. There are however still precautions in place like indoor masking. Dr. Ezkie saying vaccines and masks are key to keeping hospitalizations from rising further.

"This is an ongoing problem that we have seen since the summer with the beginning of the Delta surge," says Dr. Ezike, "And it doesn't look like we're going to have a reprieve over this holiday season."

Prescott says with current mitigations still in place and no end in sight to cases continuing to dominate headlines, it's a matter of preparing for the long haul and rationing out federal funding dollars instead of implementing quick fixes.