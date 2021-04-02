IDPH changes rules for cheerleading in the state, athletes now allowed on the court

The athletes were initially required to be 30 feet from the court and unable to stunt, yell or chant

KEWANEE, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health has changed its rules regarding cheerleading in the state of Illinois. Cheerleaders are now allowed on the court during games. This comes after team members were initially considered spectators instead of athletes.

It sparked controversy that led to Wethersfield High School cheerleading in Kewanee, Illinois creating a change.org petition that has now gained over 6,000 signatures of support asking for a change.

Each athlete will now be allowed one spectator to watch them during games as well. Initially the athletes were required to remain at least 30 feet away from the court. This put most teams up in the back of the bleachers.