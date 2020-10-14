Traffic changes on Iowa-bound I-74 Wednesday and Thursday

The I-74 Project says the traffic pattern changes are helping crews get ready to open the Iowa-bound span of the new I-74 bridge.

MOLINE, Ill — Your morning commute is getting some changes, at least temporarily. A small section of Iowa-bound I-74 will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. as well as after 5:30 p.m. the next two days. That's Wednesday, Oct. 14th and Thursday, Oct. 15th.

During those times, I-74 heading into Iowa over Moline will close at 7th Avenue. The driver will have to get off at that exit and take the right afterward. They'll hang a left onto 23rd Street and another left onto River Drive. They'll then be able to get back onto I-74 to cross the Mississippi River.

There will be flaggers helping to direct traffic.

Crews have been working on the I-74 bridge for three years now. Iowa-bound is expected to open by the end of 2020. The entire bridge should be finished sometime in 2021.