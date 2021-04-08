Local fishermen noticed the fish Tuesday in small numbers, with the fish multiplying substantially overnight

ANDOVER, Ill. — Hundreds of dead fish can be seen up against the shore at Andover Lake in Andover, Illinois. Local residents share they started noticing the dead fish Tuesday, with the numbers multiplying substantially overnight.

Local fisherman Wendell Curtis says he fishes at the lake a few times a week with his grandson. While the surface of the lake is normally clean, Curtis says he’s also noticed a green film on top of the lake that he doesn’t normally see.

When Curtis called the city, they told him they had contacted the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to investigate the issue. He says there is a wide variety of fish in the lake saying the ones that appear to be affected this time, “It's mostly bluegill, bass, and crappie.”

Curtis says he hasn’t seen anyone out yet from the DNR to assess the situation but hopes it happens soon saying, “The crappie here used to be fantastic then they had two kills several years back and we're just starting to get back to where we had nice size crappie in here and now we've got this, so definitely disappointing.”