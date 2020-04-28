How veterans in the QCA may be able to get housing assistance amid COVID-19 pandemic

A program that helps provide housing to area veterans recently got additional funding,

Humility Homes and Services is available for veterans unable to pay rent due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

The program helps provide housing to veterans in the Quad Cities area. Recently the program received about $150,000 in additional funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), which President Donald Trump signed into law on March 27.

The Humility Homes program director says now with the additional funding, they can increase their services up to 50%.

Veterans in Rock Island, Henry, Lee, Mercer, and Whiteside Counties as well as Scott, Clinton, Jackson, and Muscatine Counties may be eligible for assistance.