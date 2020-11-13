Local schools like North Scott, Camanche, and Pleasant Valley high school football teams are competing in playoff games. Here's how you can see the action at home!

Area high school football teams will be competing for state titles through the middle and end of November. You can watch these games live on MyTV 8-3.

Having trouble getting MyTV 8-3? See below for instructions on getting the channel to your TV.

Here are the upcoming Iowa High School Athletic Association football games and when they'll be televised:

11/13 at 4 pm: Class 4A Tournament: Shoutheast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley

11/13 at 7:30 pm: Class 4A Tournament: Ankeny vs. Dowling Catholic, W.D.M.

11/14 at 9 am: Class 1A Tournament: Van Meter vs. South Central Calhoun

11/14 at 12:30 pm: Class 1A Tournament: OABCIG vs. Sigourney-Keota

11/14 at 4 pm: Class 2A Tournament: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Camanche

11/14 at 7:30 pm: Class 2A Tournament: Waukon vs. PCM, Monroe

11/19 at 7 pm: Class 3A Tournament: North Scott vs. TBD

How to get MyTV 8-3 on your TV:

First! You'll need an antenna

How Do I do it?

Below you will find links with easy-to-follow, step-by-step, illustrated instructions to SOME of the most popular brands of televisions.

I don't see my brand listed. What do I do?

Even among manufacturers, each television has its own steps for rescanning.

Every remote is different, too, and often the words ENTER, OK, or SELECT are interchangeable. The process is essentially the same.

In general, you need to get into the brains of your television to tell it what you want to see. If you still have the owner's manual for your TV or converter box, now would be a great time to find it. We have included links here to popular television brands. You can use those links to find your model of television (usually shown on the rear of your set) to get the manual that matches.

To begin scanning for channels, use your remote to find the MENU or SETUP or SETTINGS function. The UP/DOWN and LEFT/RIGHT buttons help you move from step to step through the on-screen menu.

GENERAL GUIDE

1 – Press the MENU button on your television or converter box remote control.

2 – Go to SETUP or SETTINGS.

3 – Go to INSTALLATION or SYSTEM or CHANNELS.

4 – Go to AUTOPROGRAM, AUTOSCAN, AUTOTUNING, PROGRAM CHANNELS, or SCAN CHANNELS.

5 – Press ENTER, OK, or SELECT to start the scan.

6 – Some televisions may warn you that starting a scan will reprogram your channels. That's OK! Reprogramming your tuner is exactly what you want to do to access the upgrades and new channels.

7 – Once the scan starts, it can take just a few minutes or up to 15 – 30 minutes to complete. DON"T stop the process once it starts.

8 – At this point, your scan should be done. Many televisions quit the process on their own, with others, you may need to select OK or EXIT on your remote.

NOTE: Some manufacturers have you use the LEFT/RIGHT arrow to access menu functions. Sometimes they throw you a curve ball and make the CHANNEL UP/DOWN and VOLUME UP/DOWN double as menu navigation. It can be a bit tricky, but if you're familiar with your television remote, you already know this stuff.



What now?

After you rescan if all has gone according to plan, you’ll be getting a signal for WQAD, Antenna TV, and MyTV 8-3.