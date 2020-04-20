How to get a free tree in the QC for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day

April 22, 2020 is the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.

April 22, 2020 is the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.

"The Faith Leaders Caucus of Quad Cities Interfaith, along with Living Lands and Waters, the Environmental Forum of PACG and others challenge you to help us plant 1000 trees in the QCA now! Red Oak, Burr Oak, White Swamp Oak, and Persimmon tree saplings are available on a first-come, first-served basis."

The group is asking the public to wear masks and use safe physical distancing when picking up their saplings.

The pick up starts beginning April 20th in Iowa or the 21st in Illinois until they are gone.

Pick up yours at these locations:

Iowa

MCC QC 2930 W Locust Davenport, Mon. 20th after 1pm

St. Peter's Episcopal 2400 Middle Rd Bettendorf, 4/20 after 3:30pm

Quad Cities Interfaith 601 Brady St. Davenport, 4/20 after noon

St. Mark's Lutheran 2363 W 3rd Davenport, 4/20 after 10:30

First Presbyterian 1702 Iowa St. Davenport, 4/20 after noon

Muslim Community QC 2115 Kimberly Rd. Bettendorf, 4/20 after 3:30pm

Unitarian Congregation 3707 Eastern Ave. Davenport, 4/20 after 2pm

Edwards UCC 3420 Jersey Ridge Rd. Davenport, 4/20 after 2pm

St. Paul Lutheran 2136 Brady St. Davenport, 4/20 after 12 noon

Third Missionary Baptist Church 222 W. 14th St. Davenport, 4/20 after 11:30am

Faith UCC 1630 W 38th St. Davenport, 4/20 after 1:30pm

Temple Emanuel tree location at 248 River Dr. Davenport. 4/20 after 3pm

Illinois

Christ the King Catholic Church 3209 60th St. Moline, Tue. 21st after 10am

St. Mary's Monastery 2200 88th Ave. W. Rock Island, 4/21 after 12 noon

Hope UCCC 3324 41st St. Moline, 4/21 after 10am

"Planting trees is one of the most helpful, enduring things we can do to mitigate and heal our climate crisis. Particularly in this time of the COVID19 pandemic, planting trees is an act of profound hope for the future. “What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another,” ― Chris Maser, Forest Primeval: The Natural History of an Ancient Forest."