The cold snap is affecting parts of the country you might not expect

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — With cold temperatures affecting not just Illinois and Iowa but large portions of the country, it’s affecting the price of utility bills. MidAmerican Energy says its systems are all running smoothly, but due to problems down in Texas, supply is low.

The affects it could have on your bill are still up in the air, however. MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenfield says, “The issue is particularly for natural gas. There have been some challenges down south to get gas up north.”

Greenfield says there are things you can do to help combat those potential increases in the meantime. “Sealing anything that is drafty, replacing your furnace vent, checking with a trusted heating and air conditioning contractor if you’ve got some questions about how efficiently your furnace is running.”

If you’re really feeling the pinch from the utility bill increase in the coming weeks, you can get energy assistance through programs administered by groups like Project Now here in the Quad Cities.

Ron Lund is the community service director for Project Now. The nonprofit provides funding through LIHEAP. The program is a state program that provides a one-time payment in place of your own payment.

Lund saying, “In most cases it’s multiple payments that we’re able to pay. If they don’t owe a bill it shows up as a credit so for the next couple months, they won’t have to make a payment.”

Lund says that Project Now just wants to make sure people are safe for the remainder of the winter. “If you go outside this weather will kill you. So, whether you’re a senior or a child, if you’re without heat at this point it’s life threatening.”