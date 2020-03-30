Having fun isn't hard during self-isolation when you've got a library card

MOLINE, Ill. — Libraries throughout the Quad Cities and the country have shut their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. At many of them, like the Bettendorf Public Library, a small number of staff members are still working on-site, sorting materials and offering support online.
The four main public library systems in the Quad Cities offer a wide variety of free resources online, from eBooks to audio books, movies and TV shows. All you need to access them is your library card.
Here's a highlight of what the four main libraries have to offer.
The Bettendorf Public Library has compiled a list of its online resources on one webpage.
- Check out up to four eBooks with Overdrive.
- You can also get audiobooks.
- RBDigital gives you access to digital magazines.
- Freegal has free music you can listen to.
- TumbleBooks gives you access to animated kids' books.
The Davenport Public Library offers many of the same eBook and audiobook resources at Bettendorf.
Moline Public Library offers a number of ways to access your favorite books on your computer, smartphone or tablet.
- The Online Media of Northern Illinois Libraries or OMNI Libraries can be accessed online or through its app called Libby. Check out books along with audio books, films and TV shows.
- Hoopla let's you borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows to your digital mobile device or computer. You can even download them to view offline later.
The Rock Island Public Library also gives access to eBooks with OMNI Libraries, movies with Hoopla, and music with Freegal. The staff is also starting online storytime on March 31.
- Get eBooks for kids with Scholastic Bookflix.
- Educational kids' videos are available with Kanopy Kids.
- Biblioboard has all kinds of graphic novels, comic books and kids' books to choose from.