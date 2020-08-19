Great River UniServ hosting donation drive for Cedar Rapids storm relief

The organization is asking for several different types of items to be dropped off at the ISEA Regional Office on August 20th and 21st.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf's Great River UniServ is holding a donation drive to get supplies in the hands of Cedar Rapids resident still recovering from derecho storm damage.

The organization is asking for a variety of items to be dropped off at the ISEA Regional Office in Bettendorf on Thursday, August 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Friday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Organizers are looking for baby items, including diapers, wipes, and formula, toiletries, flashlights, batteries, feminine hygiene supplies, pillows, blankets, rags, towels, non-perishable food, bread, water, ice, and used clothes that are in good condition.