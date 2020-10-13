Go Red for Women Goes Virtual for 2020 Signature Event

The venue is different, but the message is the same - and it could save your life

Heart disease remains the #1 killer of women, claiming one woman's life every 80 seconds.

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Movement was created in 2004 to raise awareness about that health threat and empower women to band together and be a relentless force for change to eradicate heart disease and stroke all over the world.

That's the goal of the Quad Cities Go Red for Women Event every year and this year -- it's 17th -- the event is taking place virtually on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 at 4pm.

During the one-hour program, guests will be empowered, inspired, and educated. They'll hear from Keynote Speaker, Dr. Kelly Airey from Cardiovascular Medicine (click on the video above to watch her interview on News 8 at 11am!) as well as a featured survivor and learn about the mission of the AHA. There's also a great silent auction you can participate in! To register, click here.