Genesis updates visitor restrictions

Younger visitors will be allowed to see patients, amd everyone will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Medical Centers and clinics have relaxed their visitor restrictions that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than two months later, as the medical facility starts to reopen inpatient and outpatient services, these restrictions are easing up. Before, visitors under age 18 were only allowed in if they were an immediate family member and considered vital to the patient's well-being. Now visitors can be as young as 14.

Patients who are having same-day procedures as well as inpatients, and outpatients may all have one visitor, however, that visitor has to stasy in the patient's room for the whole visit.

Everyone will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when the come into the hospital.