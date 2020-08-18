Galesburg holds "Parent University" to prepare families for at-home learning

The Galesburg school district is offering Parent University classes for parents and guardians to help them understand E-Learning.
The district says the parent university will begin next week and is optional for parents but encouraged.
The deadline to sign up is Friday, August 21.
We are hopeful that this additional opportunity will assist our parents and guardians with technology platforms and tools that we will use while E-Learning this fall," according to Tiffany Springer, Director of Curriculum and Instruction. Parents and guardians will have the opportunity to sign up for a day and time, and then select a location within the community to attend the class.
If you have additional questions, you can email homelearning@galesburg205.org