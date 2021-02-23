Galesburg firefighters hold virtual 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser to take place of in-person events during pandemic

Firefighters have found a way to continue to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Firefighters have found a way to continue to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters have held the "Fill the Boot" program, raising money for the MDA. The pandemic forced their in-person efforts to lull. However, through virtual fundraising that launched in the fall of 2020, they raised $15,460.

“Galesburg Firefighters have once again shown their immense dedication and care for MDA’s families during their 2020 Fill the Boot,” said Development Director, Kelsey Tomko. “Their 2020 Fill the Boot was a success and we’re so grateful for the generosity of those in the community who have helped support MDA’s mission again this year.”