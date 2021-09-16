Field of flags: Honor a loved one lost to COVID-19

"In America: Remember" will be open to the public from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Volunteers in Washington, D.C. were hard at work placing more than 600,000 white flags on the National Mall to honor the Americans who died from the coronavirus.

The exhibit, titled "In America: Remember," will be open to the public from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. Visitors to the memorial are invited to personalize a flag for someone they lost from 10 a.m. to sunset on weekdays and 9 a.m. to sunset on weekends.