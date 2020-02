The World Championship ICE Racing Series comes to the TaxSlayer Center Saturday, February 29.

MOLINE, Ill. — The "faster, toughest, and most extreme flat track motorcycle and quad racers" are about to hit the ice.

Ken Remer is a racer, promoter, and stuntman. He's joining us live Friday, February 28 on News 8 at 11 to talk about the event.