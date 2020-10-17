EICC offering training and assistance in three high-demand areas for laid-off workers

The college group is covering tuition for prospective students harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic that are interested in one of several fields that are in high demand.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is now offering to cover the tuition for prospective students looking for training in one of several in-demand job fields.

The college group was awarded a grant to cover the tuition for students interested in the Truck Driving, Manufacturing Awareness, and Frontline leadership programs.

The program is specifically aimed at people whose jobs have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including job loss, firing, and reduction of hours.

Applicants can mail or email their application to Paula Arends at EICC. YOu must also include a statement detailing how COVID-19 has impacted your work, training, life, etc.

EICC is encouraging people to spread the information to people they know who have been hit hard by the pandemic, no matter the industry they previously worked in.