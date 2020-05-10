Watch: Traffic camera footage shows house explosion in Dubuque

The footage captures the moment where a gas leak in an Iowa home not far from the downtown area caused an explosion.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The City of Dubuque has released footage of an incident from Monday, September 28 where a gas leak inside a house caused an explosion.

The footage shows utility crews and first responders in the area and approaching the house when the explosion went off.

Reportedly, gas company workers were inside the building about to shut down the system was the gas ignited, exploded, and set the house on fire.