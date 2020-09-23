Shop 'Til You Drop - Safely - at Dress for Success' Second Chance Sale

This popular fundraiser, set for September 24-26, is a little different this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

It's an event that brings out hundreds of shoppers, but this year - in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic - Dress for Success QC's Second Chance Sales is being organized a little differently to keep shoppers and volunteers safe.

The event takes place September 24th through September 26th at the nonprofit's new location, 423 East 32nd Street, Davenport. To keep the number of shoppers below a certain limit, you have to sign up for an appointment, which you can do here.

NEW THIS YEAR: If you purchase a special reusable canvas bag for $30, you can fill it with whatever you want during your shopping appointment... for free! The bags can be purchased by following this link.