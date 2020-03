The Pinnacle Country Club's looking for more members as more people start to golf for the season.

MILAN, Ill. — The Pinnacle Country Club hosted Morgan Strackbein and I Thursday, March 12, for a meet and greet on News 8 at 11.

Vice President Marlin McManus, joined us during the show, to talk about the course and explain why they're succeeding at a tough time for country clubs.