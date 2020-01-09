Scott County EMA looking for federal assistance after derecho

It's been three weeks since a powerful, once-in-a-decade storm blew through Eastern Iowa.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Scott County Emergency Management Agency says it hopes to soon unlock federal funding for those impacted by the derecho three weeks ago.

Right now, there's funding available from the State of Iowa for people whose insurance doesn't quite cover all of their damages from the storm.

Scott County EMA says it hopes to have an answer about federal funding by the end of this week. The decision ultimately comes from FEMA, who is reviewing the damage the storm caused. If approved, Scott County would join a list of other counties on the Presidential Disaster Declaration issued in early August.

Then, federal funding would replace the state assistance already available.

You can file for state assistance through Sept. 25. There are some income requirements to meet for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program. Each household can get up to $5,000 for home or car repairs, replacing clothes or food, or covering temporary housing expenses.

You can apply for this funding through Community Action of Eastern Iowa.