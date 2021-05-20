Cookies and Dreams will be losing their mask mandate for customers, but keeping it for employees

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds new mask law, masks cannot be required across the state. Still, the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce says private businesses get to make the decision themselves on whether or not to continue requiring masks within their stores.

Cookies and Dreams in Downtown Davenport won’t be requiring customers to wear masks inside any longer. Staff however will continue to wear masks. Evan Thomas work the front counter of the cookie shop.

He says he’s comfortable with customers not wearing masks if it’s what they choose. “I’ve been wearing a mask for over a year now so it comes naturally. It doesn’t bother me.”

Thomas says it can be hard to keep track of customers with masks when it gets super crowded. “When we're really busy and stuff I’m always on the counter mostly and sometimes it’s kind of hard to keep track of everybody coming in. It’s kind of nice not to worry about it. I can have better customer interaction and help sell more cookies.”

Employees say it’s all about the atmosphere in the cookie shop. Thomas saying, “The first thing they say is it smells so good in here! Their eyes just light up.” Removing masks safely is one more step to getting back to normal.

"Davenport Mayor Mike Matson saying it’s about respect now more than ever. “I just ask people think about what you're saying, what you're doing, and respect each other’s thoughts if someone wants to wear a mask.”