Davenport's Urban Homestead Program opens applications for new home sale

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport's Urban Homestead Program is accepting applicants for a refurbished home on 5th street.
The home refurbishment and assistance program uses federal grants to help low-to-moderate income households find home ownership opportunities.
The program is accepting applications for a home in the 500 block of West 15th Street, which is for sale at a price of $125,000.
The two-story gray house measures at 1,670 square feet and comes with three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, and is freshly refurbished.
Applicants will have to comply with minimum and maximum income and asset limits, per federal requirements. Applications are open until June 30.
For more information and to obtain an application, visit the Urban Homestead Program page on the Davenport website or request a mailed application at 563-326-7765.