Davenport's Urban Homestead Program opens applications for new home sale

The City of Davenport's home refurbishment and assitance program is opening up applications for the sale of a property on West 15th Street.

The home refurbishment and assistance program uses federal grants to help low-to-moderate income households find home ownership opportunities.

The program is accepting applications for a home in the 500 block of West 15th Street, which is for sale at a price of $125,000.

The two-story gray house measures at 1,670 square feet and comes with three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, and is freshly refurbished.

Applicants will have to comply with minimum and maximum income and asset limits, per federal requirements. Applications are open until June 30.