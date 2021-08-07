City leaders are hosting seven events at parks around the city. The first "Party in the Park" is on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport wants to hear from the community, and help people meet their neighbors.

Starting on Thursday, July 8, 2021, City of Davenport leaders are hosting "Party in the Park" events on certain days throughout the summer.

The event on July 8, the first event of the summer, starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette Park in downtown Davenport. The park is at the corner of 4th Street and Gaines Street.

Representatives from several city departments will be there. Elected officials will attend some of the events, too, to hear concerns and take any questions.

There will also be food, entertainment and activities for kids, as well, according to Marion Meginnis, Davenport's third ward alderwoman.

The series of events happened two years ago, before being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Organizers, like Meginnis, hope these events help connect people to both their local neighborhoods and their city leaders.

"Cities are kinda complicated places," said Meginnis. "They don't always mean to be but there's lots of layers. and so this was an event that was really outreach, going where people live, and a chance for people to have face to face conversations with people in a way that's difficult to do every day."

We had a blast at the Party in the Park events in the past and cannot wait to connect with the #Davenport community this... Posted by Davenport Fire Department on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The events will be held on Thursday evenings during the summer. All of the events will run from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The next "Party in the Park" event is scheduled for July 22 at Garfield Park, according to city officials.