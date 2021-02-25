Davenport Bars prepping for St. Patrick's Day

Mac's Tavern is increasing their space to allow for social distancing

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport City Council passed a resolution February 24th, 2021 allowing Mac's Tavern to block off the sidewalk in front of their bar and restaurant for tables and space.

The restaurant says it will allow for more social distancing should the holiday draw bigger crowds than usual.

The St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade was the first big event in the Quad Cities to be canceled last year due to COVID-19. That parade is already canceled for this year as well.