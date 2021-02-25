Davenport Bars prepping for St. Patrick's Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport City Council passed a resolution February 24th, 2021 allowing Mac's Tavern to block off the sidewalk in front of their bar and restaurant for tables and space.
The restaurant says it will allow for more social distancing should the holiday draw bigger crowds than usual.
The St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade was the first big event in the Quad Cities to be canceled last year due to COVID-19. That parade is already canceled for this year as well.
CASI has also decided to postpone their 39th annual St. Patrick's Day race. That race will take place instead on August 29th, 2021. Race organizers say they want to make sure the event is safe. CASI says it will be the same race route and fun event.