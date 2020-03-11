Clinton County Democrats and Republicans compete for large amount of "no party" voters

Over 13,000 voters in Clinton are known as "no-party" which means the county has a history of voting both red and blue.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — With the polls open until 9 p.m., Clinton County Democrats are offering free rides to the polls no matter what your party affiliation is.

Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker says the largest block of voters aren't registered as Democrats or Republicans. "I think part of it is because we have such an interesting, even mix of urban and rural voters."

Eric says "they (voters) do typically show up to vote, which is a great thing. They tend to then vote for the person, as opposed to the party."

The official breakdown of registered voters in Clinton County is:

No-party 13,077

Democrat 11,036

Republican 9,897

Other 228

That means working extra hard to gain those votes.

Clinton County Republican chair Dan Smicker says "we targeted about 4,000 no-party, high percentage no-party voters for republican literature." Both parties say they cut back on in-person meetings and ramped up their advertisements and door knocking.

Eric says everyone's vote is really is gonna matter this year. Meaning Clinton County will be one to keep an eye on.

"I looked at the totals I was very surprised we had taken a big jump like that. Also, the total number of registered people took a jump too. We still maintained about the same relative to the republicans that we were before, but by far the biggest group in the county is the no-party. They’ll be the ones to decide the election. Everyone’s vote really is gonna matter this year."

In Clinton County, if you need a ride to the polls you can call the Clinton County Democrats at their headquarters. They say volunteers with the proper safety measures will give you a ride.