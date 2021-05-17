The City of Davenport wants your thoughts on how to spend $40 million in COVID relief

The survey is open until June 4.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport city leaders are figuring out how to put $40.9 million to use. It comes from the American Rescue Plan signed by the President in March.

Mayor Mike Matson says the money can go toward specific projects and areas. That includes off-setting lost revenue on the city level because of COVID, helping residents or small businesses impacted by the pandemic, and infrastructure plans like sewer, water and internet.

"It's a shot in the arm," Mayor Matons says. "I've been proud of how our city has managed the problems that have come up. Sometimes we've had to maneuver so this is going to help us with that."

The city has put up a survey; it's open until June 4.

Mayor Matson says he'd like to see the money go toward infrastructure projects and possibly reimbursing some recent projects.

He says the money is coming at an important time.

"Now as we come out of this, the recovering and moving, whether it's downtown festivals, Red White and Boom... everybody in their little lane and getting past the start line, and we're starting to run," he says.