Cities open pothole reporting for spring season

With spring ahead, cities across the QC area are taking tips on the locations of severe potholes in their area.

Local communities are setting up locations where residents can report potholes to city officials.

Many cities across the area are opening up online forms to gather tips from residents about the issue as the spring season approaches.

We're gathering a list of these forms here for easy access.

Bettendorf: If you spot a pothole in need of repair, contact Public Works Operations at (563) 344-4088 or pubworks@bettendorf.org

Davenport: The City of Davenport includes pothole reporting as a topic on its Public Works Request webpage.

Galesburg: Requests can be sent through the "Report Service - Report a problem" button on the City's home page and through the mobile app "Public Service Request", which is available on Google Play and the iOS App Store.

Moline: Moline is accepting pothole reports on its Residents Request page.

Muscatine: If you see a pothole and would like to report its location, you can call the Department of Public Works at (563) 263-8933 and report the location, email photos and location to feedback@muscatineiowa.gov, or visit the City of Muscatine web site (www.muscatineiowa.gov) and click on the “Let Us Know” link. This link will take you to a request tracker where you can scroll down to the bottom of the page and select “pothole”. You will have to sign in or create an account to use the feature.