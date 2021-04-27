Citibus offering free rides to Genesis vaccination clinic in Davenport

Starting Tuesday, April 27, the city's Transit Division will be offering free rides to the clinic at the former Dick's Sporting Goods location in Davenport for both its walk-in service and schedules vaccine appointments.

Going on to explain the process, she adds, "This is not an on-demand service but a free fare service to encourage anyone who does not have access to transportation to take advantage of the availability of the vaccination and the free ride. Get on the Davenport Citibus, state that your destination is the COVID-19 Vaccination Center on Elmore Avenue, and your fare is free during this time period.”