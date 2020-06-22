Circa21 shows return with Music on the Marquee Cabaret

After nearly 100 days of quiet, the dinner playhouse was able to get its entertainment back up and running.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — It's not every day you see someone out singing on top of a theater marquee, but for now, it's the main attractions of the Circa21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island.

The venue set up an outdoor seating area compliant with re-opening health guidelines, and moved its musical acts to on top of the signage marking the building's entrance.

The Music on the Marquee Cabaret event marked the theater's first show in 99 days, ever since it closed in March as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The theater expressed gratitude for the event's success and the outpouring of community support, boasting that the show had sold out within 24 hours of its announcement.