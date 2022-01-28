Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse showcases new play

Management says "The Show that Goes Wrong" is the most difficult show they've done since their 1977 opening.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Circa '21 dinner playhouse is now showcasing its last play of the 44th season, "The Play the Goes Wrong".

"I think that people want to get back out. I think they want to come back and want to be entertained," said Brett Hitchcock, Cira '21 Director of Audience Development. "And they don't want to watch it on their computer screen or their TV screen."

The playhouse has struggled to put on a show the last two years because of COVID-19. But, they are finally back in person with what management calls the most challenging show since their 1977 opening.

"I think that being able to have people back in the building creates such an energy, not only for the actors but for our staff and guests as well," said Hitchcock. "It's really a way to forget about reality for a few hours and just sit back and enjoy and be entertained."

"The Play the Goes Wrong" is a comedic twist on a 1920's murder mystery play. It includes a complicated set and different moving parts that require different skills from the actors. The playhouse had to hire a fight choreographer from the University of Western Illinois and a new director from Chicago.

"t's a very, very funny show. It's the longest-running comedy in London. It's won numerous awards over there and in New York. It's really a great show," said Hitchcock.

Circa-21 is a dinner playhouse, so you get a meal while watching. The dinner is now prepared instead of buffet style.

No changes were made to the play's script to accommodate COVID-19, but both actors and guests must wear masks outside the theater.

"We're watching the actors making sure they're wearing masks and trying to stay clear of the general public. They're on a testing routine several times a week," said Hitchcock.

Online reservations are not available right now but can be made over the phone. Call 309-786-7733 ext. 2.

Ticket times and prices are listed below.

Matinee 11:45 12:00-12:45 1:00 1:30

Wed-Sat. Evening 5:45 6:00-7:00 7:15 7:45

Sunday Evening 3:45 4:00-5:00 5:15 5:45