Want to give back? EveryChild is seeking advocates for kids in foster care

CASA volunteers are voices for children in the foster care system that help ensure every child's needs and wants are heard and met.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Court Appointed Special Advocates program under EveryChild - formerly the Child Abuse Council - in Moline is looking for volunteers for its spring class.

These volunteers are the voices for children in the foster care system. Organizers said because they've been running for three years, only about 12% of nearly 300 children in foster care in Rock Island County have a CASA.

A judge assigns a CASA to a child and follows their case for 18 months. Volunteers serve as the middle person between the social worker, foster parents and biological parents to ensure the child's needs and wants are heard and met.

The spring class, which starts in March, is an eight-week course going over the foster care system, the legal system, child development and psychology.