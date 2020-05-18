Once-busy streets in Bureau County town now empty amid COVID-19 pandemic

There are roughly 1,300 people in Walnut, Illinois. There are 15 reported cases of COVID-19 in Bureau County.

WALNUT, Illinois — The coronavirus has brought Main Street in one Bureau County town to a halt, but the Chamber of Commerce says they're trying to stay positive.

Director Brent Jamison says Main Street in Walnut, Illinois is usually busy and sometimes you can't even get a parking spot. That's not the case in late May, 2020.

"It's been heartbreaking to drive down Main Street and not see a single car in a parking spot," he says. "I remember before all this hit, there were days you couldn't get a parking spot. The reality is the biggest impact has been to Main Street."

Jamison says most businesses in Walnut have had to shut down or slow down because of COVID-19. He says some owners have turned to carryout while others have held sidewalk sales so customers could still buy items while social distancing.

"I know our people here in town are gonna try to support them as much as possible," Jamison says. "When (businesses have) gone to posting stuff online, that's been well supported. And I know when they can open, they're gonna rally around them, support them the best they can."

As of May 15, there were 15 reported cases of the virus in Bureau County.

Walnut Days, the town's big summer celebration has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

But Jamison says even with all this, there are some who are doing quite well, like the Walnut Acres Country Store.

"As far as what I know, everyone's doing okay right now," he says. "Our banks have been incredible, reaching out to people to let them know what's available for funding and some of those SBA loans and grants."