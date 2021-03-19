A student shared anonymously she's excited to see what Draves can do for the school, but hesitant from past experiences

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College has hired a full-time director of prevention and education of sexual assault. Zachary Draves started at the beginning of March with the college. His position focuses specifically on prevention of assault. It’s unlike the Title IX office, which focuses on working with victims after an assault has happened.

Draves says he wants to create hands on, innovative programming to get students involved in learning about sexual assault prevention. His goal is to focus in on bystanders, teaching students how to effectively and safely help someone before an assault even happens. “Prevention has been proven effective. In order for us to stop this from happening we need to address it right away. We need to talk about it right away.”

Women in college are three times more likely than men to be victims of sexual assault, according to RAINN, Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. Draves says he realizes he might not be the first person you’d think of to fill a position like this.

“As a man who works in this field, I have to recognize my own privilege as a man and recognize that there may be some women identified students that may be uncomfortable or reluctant to engage with someone like me.”

He says he wants to use his role to connect with men also. “Too often domestic violence and sexual assault have generally been seen as a women’s issue. I think also me being a man in this field being able to connect with other men and letting them know that hey we as men have to step up our game and recognize that we have a stake in this and we have to become active bystanders.”

One Auggie student wanted to remain anonymous, but she says she’s hesitant towards administration’s decision.

“With it being such a sensitive issue on campus, I think a lot of us have our guard up because we're not sure if this person was created by administration to assist with student activism and help us or if this was a way to quiet the activism.”

She shared with News 8 that she feels it stems from past Title IX cases at the school. “They’re able to sweep it under the rug and it’s just very disappointing that no matter how upset students get, how up in arms, very little changes.” She says she wants more clarity from administration on what Draves will being doing specifically.