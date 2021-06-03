Andover June festival returns this weekend

The festival was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. This year, organizers are celebrating both years with a big festival celebration.

ANDOVER, Illinois — Andover's "June Festival" is making its return this weekend.

Organizers are calling this year's festival the "185 plus one" year celebration since the village was founded.

Last year, the celebration was cancelled because of the pandemic. So, organizers are celebrating both festival years in 2021.

"So last year it was gonna be scheduled, a parade, fireworks and everything else," said Denise Lilly. "On an off year, those two things wouldn't have been going on. So that's why somebody made the comment last year that 'oh, so next year's gonna be 185 plus one' and it kinda stuck."

Organizer Denise Lilly, a co-chair for the event with Andover Tourism, said the group plans a bigger celebration every five years. Last year would have been 185 years since the village's founding, Lilly said.

There will be lots of event throughout the weekend. Events include tours at the history museum near Andover Lake Park and other events honoring the village's history.

"It puts all the historical up front for people who maybe don't know that much about Andover," said Lilly. "And the ones who've moved in to town say the last five years it gives them an idea of what history there really is behind this small town."

The events start at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, continuing throughout the day and into Sunday morning. Most events are happening on Saturday. The parade begins at 1 p.m. and a fireworks show will end the night at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday's events include a community worship service and a memorial service.

Most events are held at Andover Lake Park or nearby the park.The events are free and open to anyone. The only cost is for food purchased at the festival, Lilly said.

Masks will be required in any buildings during the festival, according to the festival's website.