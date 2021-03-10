There are 83 days until Christmas and motorcyclists are getting into the holiday spirit

Sunday, Oct. 3 marked the 37th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 37th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride drove through the streets of Davenport on Sunday, Oct. 3, with hundreds of people coming together to ride for a good cause.

The ride is held each year by the A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa's 15th District to gather donations for the Marine's Toys for Tots. Each motorcycle has at least one toy strapped to it that gets donated for a child to open on Christmas.

"I'm sure you remember when you were younger," said Keith Nims, the 15th District coordinator. "That's one of the highlights of Christmas time, is being able to have something under the tree."

"It's all about the children," said rider Jose Cerda. "Sometimes families run into a tough time, and they don't have presents for the children. It's always going to be about the children."

Cerda has been with the Patriot Guard Riders for 10 years, and has been coming to the Toys for Tots ride for almost just as long. For the last five years, he's dressed up as Santa Claus to help get people into the holiday spirit.

Riders were able to pick out whatever toy they wanted to donate. Some included scooters, dolls and board games. Cerda rode with a basketball hoop on the back of his motorcycle. The only toy that's off limits is stuffed animals due to allergies.

Doug Miller is another long-time participant. He was also in the marines. For him the ride is a chance to give back and spend time with friends and family.

"A lot of these clubs, they do this all year round, not just for Toys for Tots," Miller said. "Cancer, veterans, you name it. They're ready to ride and ready to donate."

The ride is held each year on the first Sunday in October and kicks off the season of giving for Toys for Tots. Nims wasn't sure how many toys they'd collected Sunday, but said it would be a lot. Many of the riders came with multiple toys to donate.

Nims added that he's glad they're able to help give back to the community with such a fun tradition.

"Just seeing everybody get together and give to people to have a good Christmas," Nims said. "It's just fun. ... Everybody's here for the same reason. Helping out the kids."