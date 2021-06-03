The family of the dog however, wants answers as to why taking a shot was the first option

KEWANEE, Ill. — A dog belonging to a family in Kewanee, Illinois is recovering after an encounter with a Henry County Sheriff’s deputy that left it with a bullet lodged next to his spine.

Packer the dog is owned by Jaci Brandmeyer, but the dog was staying with her daughter’s father on June 1st, 2021 when a sheriff’s deputy showed up with a warrant for arrest for violation for an order of protection.

In dash cam video from the Henry County Sheriffs Department you can see Packer cross through the frame that has the police car pointing down the street. You then hear Packer growl and some shouting before the deputy fires two shots.

You can then hear the police officer on scene say they’re calling for backup saying, “We’re going to get ahold of the vet. We’re going to do everything we can for your dog.”

Henry County Sheriff Kerry Loncka says his deputy’s actions were justified. “Our officer needs to be focused while making the arrest until they have the person secured and when a dog attacks somebody it takes his focus completely off that and makes him vulnerable.”

But Brandmeyer wants to know why the deputy’s first reaction was to shoot, instead of finding a different way to rectify the situation. “Here we are not even knowing if he is going to survive, what is the outcome is, and I feel that is very unfair. He did not deserve to be shot. He is not a mean dog.”

In the dash cam footage from the incident you can hear the deputy and Packer’s care taker talking back and forth. The care taker saying, “The dog is very protective, so.” The deputy responding saying he can see that. The care taker responds, “I felt bad for you for that.” The deputy saying, “Well I feel bad for shooting your dog, but I mean I hope you understand that I’m not willing to get bit by a dog who I don’t know, who I don’t know is vaccinated or not.” The care taker then replies he understands, and it’s not his fault.

Brandmeyer says she’s taking the time now to focus on Packer’s recovery. “I will make sure I need to do whatever I need to do to make him better.” She says as of right now Packer is doing okay, but it’s a day by day evaluation.

They aren’t sure either yet what the long-term damage will be to Packer. Packer is currently still at the vet and she isn’t sure when he will be well enough to come home.