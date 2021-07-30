“I think that's small town Iowa. Everybody wants to be a part of something exciting that showcases their town.”

DEWITT, Iowa — Over 500 volunteers are stepping up in Dewitt to help the overnight RAGBRAI stay run smoothly. Angela Rheingans is the co-chair of the Dewitt Ragbrai Committee.

She says there was no shortage of people who stepped up to help when the town decided to host the event. “I wasn't surprised at all, that the volunteers from our community stepped up. Volunteerism is one of the things that makes Dewitt such an amazing community. I just knew that was going to happen.”

One of those volunteers is Sarah Jurgens. She normally participates as a rider, but this year she decided to step to the other side of the event. “I’ve always been a rider, but I’ve never been part of the host.”

Her family has ridden the entire race for the past 20 years. With it coming through her town this year, she wanted to help out. “I’m so much more appreciative of every town I’ve ever ridden through.”

Rheingans says it’s been over 7 months of planning to get to where they are now. The jobs cover just about everything you could think of, with people working food and beverage tents, merchandise tables, raffles, stages for live music, and so much more.

Rheingans saying, “We have a lot of people from out of town as well. We're reaching out and talking to family and friends, you know, you call people from neighboring communities.”

Jurgens says it’s just something small towns do, working together for a common goal. “I think that's small town Iowa. Everybody wants to be a part of something exciting that showcase their town.”