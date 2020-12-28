Here are the new laws going into effect in Illinois for 2021

With 2021 on the horizon, new laws and updates to current laws are about to go into effect. We're putting together a list of what's new across Illinois.
More information will be added as it is catalogued.
Illinois
- Minimum Wage - The state's minimum wage is increasing from $10 to $11, as part of the multi-year plan to reach $15 by 2025.
- Address Confidentiality for Victims of Domestic Violence Act - This law gives victims and survivors of the multiple forms of domestic violence the ability to create a substitute address to be used in matter of public records, such as driver's licenses or state IDs, in place of their real location, to make it harder for perpetrators to locate them.
- Insulin Price Cap - This piece of legislation from the beginning of the year sets a cap on out-of-pocket insulin co-pays for state-regulated commerical healthcare plans. The cost is capped to $100 for a 30-day supply of insulin.
- Missing Persons Identification Act - An amendment to this law affects how DNA samples can be used in missing persons cases. Family members will be able to voluntarily submit DNA samples to aid in the case, which law enforcement must submit a nation registry and cannot use for any other purpose.