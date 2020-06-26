'Multiplying Good' WQAD Celebrates People in the QCA Making Our Community Better

The 2020 Jefferson Awards Special recognizes this year's nominees and their important missions

How do you "Multiply Good"? It takes a lot of hard work and determination, but every year WQAD News 8 finds individuals who are making a difference in our community.

The 2020 Jefferson Awards Special (below) celebrates those people and their missions to inspire, inform, and improve the Quad Cities Area. Every year, WQAD sets aside a half hour to recognize our nominees and reveal the finalist (or finalists!) who gets to represent the QC in Washington, D.C. at the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony.

The Jefferson Awards Foundation is a nonprofit organization, based in Washington, D.C., that utilizes Media Partners to find "unsung heroes" whose acts of public service make powerful impacts. Now in its sixth year, WQAD has honored a total of 49 of these remarkable change-makers and has selected 7 to be our Jefferson Awards Finalists.

Here are the 2020 Jefferson Awards Nominees:

Donn Rudd

Margarita Mojica, One By One

Carrie Kennedy, Saving the Perfect Stranger

Larry "The Flag Man" Eckhardt