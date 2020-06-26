'Multiplying Good' WQAD Celebrates People in the QCA Making Our Community Better

How do you "Multiply Good"? It takes a lot of hard work and determination, but every year WQAD News 8 finds individuals who are making a difference in our community.
The 2020 Jefferson Awards Special (below) celebrates those people and their missions to inspire, inform, and improve the Quad Cities Area. Every year, WQAD sets aside a half hour to recognize our nominees and reveal the finalist (or finalists!) who gets to represent the QC in Washington, D.C. at the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony.
The Jefferson Awards Foundation is a nonprofit organization, based in Washington, D.C., that utilizes Media Partners to find "unsung heroes" whose acts of public service make powerful impacts. Now in its sixth year, WQAD has honored a total of 49 of these remarkable change-makers and has selected 7 to be our Jefferson Awards Finalists.
Here are the 2020 Jefferson Awards Nominees:
Gloria Cypret, Gabe's Dream Team
Donn Rudd
Margarita Mojica, One By One
Carrie Kennedy, Saving the Perfect Stranger
Tiffany Hunt, Tiffany's Treasures
Chase Norris, Clock, Inc LGBT+ Community Center
Larry "The Flag Man" Eckhardt
Amy & Amber Haskill, Closet 2 Closet